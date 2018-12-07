Five reasons why Orlando Pirates will quell upstarts Baroka in TKO final

Orlando Pirates are desperate for a trophy to seal Milutin Sredojevic’s tenure at the club with silverware and end a four-year barren spell in Saturday’s Telkom Knockout final against Baroka FC at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

The Buccaneers are in mean machine form at the top of the Absa Premiership.

TimesLIVE examines five reasons why the favourites will triumph in Port Elizabeth.

1. Pirates really want this trophy

Of course‚ Baroka are playing in their first cup final in their history‚ and for their first trophy. It’s a big motivation for the men in green on its own. They could also be overawed.

For Pirates‚ going four seasons without silverware since the 2014 Nedbank Cup has hurt. And there has been more pain than just that too for the great Soweto club.