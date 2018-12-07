Orlando Pirates will be heavy favourites to beat Baroka FC in Saturday’s Telkom Knockout final at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth.

But history tells us that Pirates’ status means little as the club battles to cross the line in cup competitions and has won far too many silver medals in the recent past.

TimesLIVE picks five reasons why Baroka will be crowned champions at the weekend.

1. No pressure

The pressure on Saturday will certainly be on Pirates and while Baroka will be desperate to win‚ they do not carry the weight of expectation with many people believing them to be the heavy underdogs.

If Pirates do not lift the trophy they will extend to five years‚ at least‚ their barren run without silverware and it will add to the pressure on coach Milutin Sredojevic‚ who was brought into the club to not only steady the ship‚ but also win trophies.