Baroka fans buoyant as final looms

There is a celebratory atmosphere at the home of Baroka in anticipation of a win over Orlando Pirates in the Telkom Knockout final tomorrow, at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth.

Bakgaga, who are based in Seleteng, GaMphahlele, Limpopo, have impressed die-hard fans, who in their droves, braved the rainy weather to cheer for their team on Wednesday afternoon.

The club has made history in reaching their first final in any competition in their footballing history.

Tebogo Semenya, a die-hard fan of Baroka, side since 2007, couldn't hide his excitement over his team's recent achievement.

"Win or lose at the final, we are with our boys. We have never been so proud of them, they have already put us on the map," Semenya said, as he

laid out the mood of his

fellow fans.

Another fan, Johannes Masipa, expressed his jubilation of the fact that Bakgaga will be playing against what used to be his former favourite team before Baroka were promoted to the top flight.