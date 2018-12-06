'Hosting Afcon no backdoor ploy'

Safa's interest in hosting the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations has nothing to do with ensuring Bafana are part of the event.

This is the view of Safa president Danny Jordaan, who remains confident that the national team will qualify from Group E for the tournament.

Nigeria have already secured their place from this group, where Bafana are placed second with nine points and Libya, in third, have seven.

Libya will host Bafana in the last qualifier in March. But if SA are named the new hosts after Cameroon were stripped of the rights, Bafana will qualify automatically as hosts.

"No, no, no, it's not in the balance. We will go to Libya and defeat them. Look at the team and let's be realistic. You know, we must not be pessimistic," Jordaan countered.