Dickens' hard work pays off

When quizzed about his excitement ahead of the Telkom Knockout final, Jemondre Dickens offered a terse response. "My feet are itching, I can't wait. It feels like the days are not moving quickly enough," he told Sowetan.

Clearly, he needs little motivation ahead of Baroka's cup final showdown against Orlando Pirates in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.

The 20-year-old has emerged as one of coach Wedson Nyirenda's attacking options since they both arrived at the club at the start of the season.

The chap from Elsie's River in Cape Town went from playing in the lower tier SAB League with Riverside Rangers a few months ago to now being on the verge of winning the prestigious TKO cup.

"It has been nothing but hard work. At the start of the year I was playing down there in the SAB League and I never thought 2018 would end like this," he said.

"One of the scouts at Baroka saw me at a tournament while I was playing there and told me they want me to move to Limpopo. As you can imagine I am from Cape Town and moving all the way to the province is something I did not imagine."