Scammer targets Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns star Themba Zwane

Mamelodi Sundowns star Themba Zwane has warned that a scammer is using his name‚ having hacked his profile on Facebook and somehow obtained his old cellphone number‚ to defraud people out of money to join a football tournament.

Posts on Zwane's Facebook profile say that entry for the bogus tournament costs R850.

Bafana Bafana winger Zwane said : “I don't have a tournament. They have my previous number‚ and even a profile on Facebook.

“That guy is using Facebook to post those things - that I am staging a tournament and that people must deposit money to take part.

“People must ignore that guy. It's not me.

“Even that thing that he wrote about Lerato Chabangu on Facebook was not by me. So I'm pleading to people that they must ignore that guy.”