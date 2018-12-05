Scammer targets Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns star Themba Zwane
Mamelodi Sundowns star Themba Zwane has warned that a scammer is using his name‚ having hacked his profile on Facebook and somehow obtained his old cellphone number‚ to defraud people out of money to join a football tournament.
Posts on Zwane's Facebook profile say that entry for the bogus tournament costs R850.
Bafana Bafana winger Zwane said : “I don't have a tournament. They have my previous number‚ and even a profile on Facebook.
“That guy is using Facebook to post those things - that I am staging a tournament and that people must deposit money to take part.
“People must ignore that guy. It's not me.
“Even that thing that he wrote about Lerato Chabangu on Facebook was not by me. So I'm pleading to people that they must ignore that guy.”
Sundowns' communications manager Thulani Thuswa said he was unsure what the post about Chabangu‚ the ex-Sundowns and Moroka Swallows player who had pictures circulated recently that appeared to show he had suffered post-career with lifestyle issues‚ was about.
Thuswa thought it might have had to do with fake charity raising for Chabangu.
Sundowns posted on their official Twitter page last week that their players were being targeted by scammers and fraudsters.