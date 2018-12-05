Jeremy Brockie on target as Sundowns make a meal of Vegetarianos

When they drew a team from Equatorial-Guinea in the preliminary round of the Caf Champions League, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane bemoaned that other South African teams had drawn fishermen.

But Sundowns made a light meal of Leones Vegetarianos (translated as Vegetarian Lions), completing a 7-1 aggregate thrashing with Wednesday night's 5-1 second-leg stroll at at Loftus Versfeld.

Jeremy Brockie in the fourth minute and Gaston Sirino with a penalty in 18th put Downs 2-0 up.

Seydou Sall pulled one back in the 46th, but it was a lonely reply to Downs' continued onslaught by Hlompho Kekana (55th), Jose Ali Meza (60th) and Lyle Lakay (86th).

Vegetarianos were all over the place like a mixed salad in the first half, and could easily have gone to the break more than 2-0 down.