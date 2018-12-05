Dube back in frame for Bucs after sending off

Orlando Pirates coach Milutin "Micho" Sredojevic has confirmed that almost-forgotten right-back Mthokozisi Dube is in contention for their CAF Champions League preliminary round return leg berth away to Light Stars from the Seychelles today.

Dube, 26, has not featured in an official match since his red card against Chippa United in a league match in August. In his absence, Abbubaker Mobara and Asavela Mbekile, among others, were slotted in at his berth.

"Regarding Dube, after that red card against Chippa he got injured. He's [now] on a very good road to come back and he's in contention. He'll travel with us to Seychelles and will possibly get the match minutes," said Sredojevic.

The Sea Robbers mentor has also outlined the processes Bucs players have to go through to return to the first team after recovering from injuries. The Serbian insisted they don't just throw a returning player back into the starting line-up without following procedures.