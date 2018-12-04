Tembo toys with idea of new pairing

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo admits that the makeshift strike partnership of Evans Rusike and James Keene still has some way to go.

The long-term injuries to star strikers Thabo Mnyamane and Bradley Grobler have led to a new pairing.

After their 2-1 loss to Mamelodi Sundowns in the Tshwane derby on Sunday, Tembo implied he could be ready to give another player a chance to lead the attack.

"It [the partnership] hasn't really worked. Evans is the quick one so we need him to be more mobile and get onto the ball more to play off James," Tembo said.

"Ghampani Lungu did very well [against Sundowns] after the substitution. Since the injury to Bradley we have been lacking that quality where we can play off a player who can hold the ball and bring in our other players into the attack."