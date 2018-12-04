Sports Minister Tokozile Xasa will release the long-awaited final report of the Ministerial Committee of Inquiry into the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) on Friday.

TimesLIVE has been reliably informed that after numerous postponements that have irked some members of the public‚ Xasa is ready to make public the findings of the report that looked into governance issues at Sascoc.

On Tuesday the official opposition party Democratic Alliance (DA) Shadow Minister of Sports and Recreation Tsepo Mhlongo said they staged a walk-out of a committee meeting after Xasa failed to appear.

“Instead‚ they wanted us to discuss minutes‚” read a DA statement.