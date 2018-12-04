Junior Sono hoping for European move

Jomo Cosmos attacking midfielder Matsilele Jr. Sono, the younger son of Ezenkosi owner-coach Jomo Sono, hopes his father can facilitate an overseas switch for him.

"He [Jomo] always speaks to me about my future because he wants to take me to Europe. It is all up to him to find me a club overseas.

"I hope something comes up soon because he's dedicated to see me grow in football,'' said the 26-year-old Matsilele Jr.

The Johannesburg, midfielder has ruled out playing for any other PSL team. Matsilele Jr. is confident he can inspire Ezenkosi back to the top flight of SA football, despite their unconvincing start to the campaign. Cosmos are seventh on the National First Division (NFD) table.

"I do not see myself playing for any other local team. I am Cosmos through and through. I think I will only leave this club to go to Europe. My focus is to give my best so that we return to the PSL and I am positive we will be playing there next season,'' said the Ezenkosi player.