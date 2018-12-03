Soccer

Modric wins 2018 Ballon d’Or, breaks Messi-Ronaldo dominance

By AFP - 03 December 2018 - 23:31
Real Madrid's Croatian midfielder Luka Modric kisses the trophy after receiving the 2018 FIFA Men's Ballon d'Or award for best player of the year during the 2018 FIFA Ballon d'Or award ceremony at the Grand Palais in Paris on December 3, 2018.
Image: FRANCK FIFE / AFP

Real Madrid and Croatia midfielder Luka Modric was named winner of the 2018 Ballon d’Or on Monday, breaking Cristiano Ronaldo’s and Lionel Messi’s decade-long hold on the prestigious award.

Modric, 33, helped Real Madrid win a third successive Champions League title in May and also captained Croatia to their first World Cup final, being named player of the tournament despite his side losing 4-2 to France.

The award, voted for by journalists and organised by French magazine France Football, has been dominated by Messi and Ronaldo since 2008.

The last player to lift the award apart from the Argentine and Portuguese, who have won it a joint-record five times each, was Kaka in 2007 when the Brazilian played for AC Milan.

