Kylian Mbappe wins best under-21 player prize at Ballon d'Or ceremony

Kylian Mbappe was named as the winner of the Kopa Trophy for the best player of the year under the age of 21 at the Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris on Monday.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward, who does not turn 20 until later this month, starred as France won the World Cup and also won the best young player award in Russia.

The new award was voted for by 33 living former winners of the main Ballon d’Or prize.

Mbappe is also among the 30 nominees to win that award.