Chippa United are remaining tight-lipped regarding rumours of the alleged sacking of the club’s head coach Eric Tinkler.

On Sunday morning‚ news of Tinkler's axing did the rounds on social media but the Chilli Boys’ chief executive officer Peter Koutroulis said he had no knowledge of an axing.

"I don't know anything please call someone else at the club‚ not me. I am at church now. You can call around‚ maybe someone knows‚" Koutroulis said.

Asked if he‚ himself was still part of Chippa United‚ Koutroulis said: “Yes."

Attempts to get comments from club boss Siviwe Mpengesi and the team’s chief operations officer Lukhanyo Mzinzi proved fruitless.

The news of Tinker's alleged sacking comes after the team’s 1-0 loss to AmaZulu at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Friday.

Chippa have not won a league fixture in six matches.

The poor run has seen the team drop further towards the relegation zone.

The former SuperSport United mentor's departure at Chippa would come as no surprise considering Mpengesi’s notorious trigger finger when it comes the hiring and firing of coaches.

Earlier this season‚ he fired coach Dan Malesela for non-performance after just three matches.

Former Bafana Bafana star Tinkler joined the Port Elizabeth-based professional side in August.