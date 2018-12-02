CAF asks South Africa to step in as emergency hosts of the 2019 African Nations Cup

South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan has confirmed that the Confederation of African Football (Caf) wants South Africa to step in as hosts of the 2019 African Nations Cup at short notice.

Caf stripped Cameroon of the hosting rights at the weekend and the continental football governing body is seemingly now eyeing South Africa as a replacement.

Jordaan told the Safa AGM in Sandton on Sunday that the continental football governing body has asked SA to seriously consider taking over as hosts.

The Safa president returned to SA on Sunday morning after attending Caf's Extraordinary Executive Committee meeting in Accra‚ Ghana, where the decision to dump Cameroon was taken.

Safa will meet the SA government first before making a decision on whether to accede to the request.