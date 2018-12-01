Soccer

Romelu Lukaku scores as lacklustre Manchester United rescue draw at Southampton

By Reuters - 01 December 2018 - 21:46
Manchester United's Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho (R) and assistant Michael Carrick (L) are seen on the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Southampton and Manchester United at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, southern England on December 1, 2018.
Image: Glyn KIRK / AFP

Manchester United came from two goals down to rescue a 2-2 draw at Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday as Jose Mourinho's side fell 16 points behind leaders Manchester City after 14 games.

United wasted a glorious early opening chance and were punished for their profligacy when Stuart Armstrong scored his third goal in a week to put Southampton ahead in the 13th minute, capitalising on suspect defending from the visitors.

A makeshift United defence, including young midfielder Scott McTominay, continued to look vulnerable and soon enough it was two, with Cedric Soares curling a sublime free kick into the net with 20 minutes on the clock.

No Premier League side has dropped more points from winning positions than Southampton this season, though, and United were back in it in the 33rd minute through Romelu Lukaku, who ended a run of 12 games without a goal for United in all competitions.

Six minutes later and Southampton were breached once again as Ander Herrera drew United level with a fine finish.

David de Gea was forced into a smart late save to preserve a point for United, who are now six points behind fourth-placed Chelsea having played a game more, while Southampton stayed in the bottom three and remained winless at home. 

