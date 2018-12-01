Romelu Lukaku scores as lacklustre Manchester United rescue draw at Southampton

Manchester United came from two goals down to rescue a 2-2 draw at Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday as Jose Mourinho's side fell 16 points behind leaders Manchester City after 14 games.

United wasted a glorious early opening chance and were punished for their profligacy when Stuart Armstrong scored his third goal in a week to put Southampton ahead in the 13th minute, capitalising on suspect defending from the visitors.

A makeshift United defence, including young midfielder Scott McTominay, continued to look vulnerable and soon enough it was two, with Cedric Soares curling a sublime free kick into the net with 20 minutes on the clock.