Makola ready to fight for his place

Orlando Pirates midfielder Mpho Makola is encouraged to continue fighting for his place in the team after a fine performance against Light Stars in the CAF Champions League.

Bucs beat the team from Seychelles 5-1 at Orlando Stadium oin Wednesday night, with goals from Makola, Thabo Qalinge, Augustine Mulenga, Justin Shonga and Linda Mntambo. This was a preliminary tie with the return leg set for next week in the islanders' backyard.

Makola's appearance was only his fourth start of the season in all competitions. Overall, he's played eight games.

This includes one minute each in the matches against Kaizer Chiefs in the league and Telkom Knockout semifinals, which Pirates won 2-1 on both occasions.