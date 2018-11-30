Makola ready to fight for his place
Orlando Pirates midfielder Mpho Makola is encouraged to continue fighting for his place in the team after a fine performance against Light Stars in the CAF Champions League.
Bucs beat the team from Seychelles 5-1 at Orlando Stadium oin Wednesday night, with goals from Makola, Thabo Qalinge, Augustine Mulenga, Justin Shonga and Linda Mntambo. This was a preliminary tie with the return leg set for next week in the islanders' backyard.
Makola's appearance was only his fourth start of the season in all competitions. Overall, he's played eight games.
This includes one minute each in the matches against Kaizer Chiefs in the league and Telkom Knockout semifinals, which Pirates won 2-1 on both occasions.
"Bibo" felt encouraged when he captained the side against Light Stars and delivered a fine performance.
"To be on the scoresheet I think is a huge morale booster for me, because I hadn't played in a long time. I think this is just going to build up my confidence going into the next couple of games."
Bucs coach Micho Sredojevic, however, made it clear that when a player has a good outing, it's not a guarantee that he would feature in their next encounter.
"We shall critically look at what happened (against Light Stars) and the needs of Saturday's game (against Maritzburg United)."
"We are not looking to satisfy the egos of individuals. All of us serve the badge like loyal servants and soldiers of the team," Sredojevic added.
Pirates welcome Maritzburg to the Orlando Stadium for the clash tomorrow (8.15pm).