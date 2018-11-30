Fireworks loom as giant killers Arrows take aim at leaders City

Tsakane Stadium may be the venue for the MultiChoice Diski Challenge (MDC) festival this weekend.

But the fixture between leaders Cape Town City and defending champions Golden Arrows at Princess Magogo Stadium on Sunday is definitely the reserve league's main attraction of the week.

After nine matches, City are top of the table on 22 points. On the other hand, Arrows are high in confidence after winning their last two matches against other title contenders AmaZulu and Bloemfontein Celtic, who are second and third on the log, respectively.

"Arrows are in form and they are the defending champs. so, we expect a tough one. The fact that we are going to them makes it even trickier," said City coach Richard Lovell, who joined the Cape side in July.

"Obviously, beating the champs can boost our confidence. Our aim is to finish the year still on top. But I do not want to put my players under pressure. We do not really look at the table but we concentrate on the next match.''

The City Diski tactician has refused to tip any of his players for first team promotion, hinting that would divide his troops.