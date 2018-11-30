D-day for 2019 Africa Cup of Nations hosts Cameroon

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) were on Friday in Accra discussing the staging of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) following reports that host nation Cameroon’s preparations were in difficulties.

The executive committee meets in the Ghanaian capital Accra on the sidelines of the Africa Women's Cup of Nations (Awcon) tournament, an official of the Cairo-based told AFP.

A report of the last two inspection visits to central African state Cameroon will be made during the meeting.

Caf inspectors recently travelled to the country, which last hosted the tournament in 1972, to check security, infrastructure, stadiums and accommodation.

After the executive committee meeting, a decision whether Cameroon should continue as hosts of the June 15-July 13 African football showpiece is set to be made.