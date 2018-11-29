Tinkler looks for answers as Chippa sink

Since taking over from Dan Malesela three matches into the new campaign in August, Chippa United coach Eric Tinkler has won only two of eight matches he has overseen, with three defeats and three draws.

Chippa may be one of the relegation-threatened teams at the moment, with only 10 points in 11 outings, but Tinker feels they don't deserve to be where they are.

"When we look at our last five games, you see that we do not deserve to be where we are. It's that final third that I know all the coaches are complaining about. We are working on it at training to try and create those special situations so that players can understand the need for composure in those situations," said Tinkler.

"We cannot be saying that [poor finishing] week in, week out. People judge us as coaches purely on points not on performances, that's a harsh reality."