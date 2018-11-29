Mom lauds Thembi's good football genes

When Thembi Kgatlana was a little girl, her mother tried everything to discourage her from playing football.

This week, Koko Kgatlana could not have been more thankful at her dismal failure, as she watched her daughter being propelled into the country's most talked about footballer, thanks to her anchoring Banyana Banyana's historic qualification to the 2019 Fifa Women's Cup to be held in France.

"I am beyond proud of her. I did not want her to play football when she started at primary school. She was also in the athletics team, and I preferred athletics, since I was also an athlete. Unfortunately for me at that time, she chose the sport her father played, which is football," she said.

Guided by the astute Desiree Ellis, Banyana confirmed their berth in France with an emphatic performance at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Ghana.

It will be the first time Banyana compete in the world's football showpiece, thanks to the contribution by players like Kgatlana.

Like Benni McCarthy in 1998, Kgatlana has fearlessly taken centre stage for SA in the continental championship, both as a deadly scorer and a playmaker.