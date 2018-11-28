The day the referee stole Downs' glory

Today marks 20 years since the 1998 Rothmans Cup final between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns, which is easily one of the most memorable football matches in SA football in the PSL era.

That famous final at FNB invokes contrasting emotions for supporters. While it brings delight to Chiefs' fans, for Sundowns followers that match remains painful.

After a 2-2 draw in 120 minutes of football, Chiefs emerged 2-1 winners in the penalty shootout and R1m richer.

But it was what happened after the regulation 90 minutes that brought the biggest controversy. With scores level at 2-2 in extra-time, Joel "Fire" Masilela scored a clear goal that would have won the Brazilians the title, after an assist from Alex Bapela.

But dubiously, assistant referee Robbie Williams flagged Masilela for offside in a shocking moment for local football with minutes left on the clock.

Masilela remembers that encounter like it was yesterday as he recounted that moment that should have made the score 3-2 to Sundowns.

"I wasn't even aware that it is 20 years ago. What a memory. Even today people talk about it like it just happened yesterday," Masilela told Sowetan.

"People always tell me it was daylight robbery. I should have been a hero in that game but that was taken away."