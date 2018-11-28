Teko feels Bucs or Downs can win Champions League

"Looking at the form that Pirates are in now and their experience in Africa, we are standing a better chance because Sundowns are also there," Modise said.

"Now we have two quality teams, with the experience, to go all the way and change the history of South African football."

Modise was part of the Sundowns team that conquered Africa in 2016, while Pirates became the first team from SA to win it back in 1995.

The former Bafana Bafana midfielder believes both teams boast strong technical teams, with Micho Sredojevic in charge of Pirates, assisted by Rulani Mokwena. Sundowns, on the other hand, have 2016 CAF Coach of the Year Pitso Mosimane, with his assistant being Manqoba Mngqithi.

"I know the Champions League is a different ball game, but if they have the same mentality as they have locally, I don't see them failing," Modise said.

"Of course Pitso has the experience and he knows how to win matches in Africa. Micho, as well, has been in Africa for a long time. We need to support these teams."