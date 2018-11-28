Mosala upbeat about CAF test
Free State Stars assistant coach Sly Mosala expressed excitement about being in charge of the team at such a crucial period as they compete in the CAF Confederation Cup for the very first time.
The momentous occasion is not lost on Mosala who, with the assistance of David Vilakazi, has temporarily taken over the team.
The head coach hot-seat at the club was left vacant after the resignation of Luc Eymael two weeks ago.
Ea Lla Koto take on Mukura Victory Sports from Huye, Rwanda, in the preliminary round at the Bidvest Stadium this afternoon, 3pm. The match takes place in Johannesburg as CAF rules stipulate that a fixture should play within 200km of the entry airport.
"This is a big opportunity for everyone to compete in an international tournament, we are looking forward to it," Mosala said.
"It's not everyone who gets to compete at this level so we must make the most of it. This will be a good experience for myself and Vilakazi. To start leading the team in such a big game like [this].
"There is high energy level at training. Everybody is willing to work because we know our situation."
The former AmaTuks deputy boss revealed that their Rwandan goalkeeper Olivier Kwizera has been giving them insight into the opposition.
"Luckily we have a goalkeeper from Rwanda and he knows the team very well and has given us some information about them."
Competing in CAF tournaments comes with its challenges including travelling long hours to unfamiliar parts of the continent and playing in difficult conditions. Stars travel to Rwanda next week.
"For any coach, being in charge of a team for CAF competition is a big deal because you get to learn about managing players during all the travelling and going up against an opponent that you are not used to."