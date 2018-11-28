Mosala upbeat about CAF test

Free State Stars assistant coach Sly Mosala expressed excitement about being in charge of the team at such a crucial period as they compete in the CAF Confederation Cup for the very first time.

The momentous occasion is not lost on Mosala who, with the assistance of David Vilakazi, has temporarily taken over the team.

The head coach hot-seat at the club was left vacant after the resignation of Luc Eymael two weeks ago.

Ea Lla Koto take on Mukura Victory Sports from Huye, Rwanda, in the preliminary round at the Bidvest Stadium this afternoon, 3pm. The match takes place in Johannesburg as CAF rules stipulate that a fixture should play within 200km of the entry airport.

"This is a big opportunity for everyone to compete in an international tournament, we are looking forward to it," Mosala said.