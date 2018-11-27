Wade has unfinished business in Spain

Having joined Kaizer Chiefs last July after an unsuccessful spell with Spanish second-tier club Elche, budding left-back Wade Moodley has vowed to work harder to realise his dream of returning to Europe.

Moodley, 22, has been one of Chiefs' standout performers in the MultiChoice Diski Challenge (MDC) this season.

While some may deem his return to SA from Spain as a failure, the young defender insists he did not fail in European as he aims to rebuild his profile with Chiefs.

"I still want to play overseas. Chiefs are the right club for me to rebuild my profile. I cannot say I failed in Elche because I was not given a chance to play regularly. I stayed about a year there and learnt a lot of things,'' Moodley told Sowetan.

"The aim is to work harder so that I go back [to Europe]. I have unfinished business that side,'' noted the youngster, who also plied his trade in Malta for Gudja United and St. Andrews in the elite league, before switching to Elche.