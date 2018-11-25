Sane salutes 'unbelievable' Sterling

Leroy Sane hailed Raheem Sterling as "unbelievable" on Saturday after the England winger inspired Manchester City to a 4-0 rout of West Ham.

Sterling was unstoppable at the London Stadium as Premier League leaders City racked up their eighth successive win in all competitions.

He set up the opening goal for David Silva and tapped in the second himself with a cool finish from Sane's cross.

Germany international Sane netted after being set up by another Sterling assist as City raced into a 3-0 lead before half-time.

It was a ruthless display from the champions and all the more impressive coming off the back of a two-week international break.