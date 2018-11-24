History no factor for Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs should be in the top five-ranked clubs in Africa‚ not their current 18th‚ Amakhosi coach Giovanni Solinas has said ahead of Saturday’s Telkom Knockout semifinal against Orlando Pirates at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Ahead of his second Soweto derby in his maiden season with Chiefs – the first of which the Italian lost 2-1 in the Absa Premiership at FNB Stadium on October 27 – Solinas pointed out that historically Amakhosi have the clear advantage in the great game.

He also pointed out that history counts for nothing on the day.

“The derby has been played 164 times. Chiefs have won 67‚ Pirates have won 40‚ 52 have been drawn [plus five games abandoned]‚” Solinas said.