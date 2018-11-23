Winner takes all derby

A sparkle in his eye gave away the fact that a part of Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic enjoyed the mystery around the fitness of star player Vincent Pule for this weekend's clash.

Pule has been an integral figure in the Pirates attack and was the man who punished Chiefs with the second goal in their 2-1 Soweto derby win last month.

Surely certain segments of Amakhosi's preparations were based on how to contain the in-form Pule in their Telkom Knockout semifinal clash tomorrow in Durban (3pm).

Pule picked up a knock while on duty for Bafana in the Nelson Mandela Challenge against Paraguay in midweek.

This uncertainty could provide the right mix to throw off Chiefs in their preparations for the battle at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.