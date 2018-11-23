Winner takes all derby
A sparkle in his eye gave away the fact that a part of Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic enjoyed the mystery around the fitness of star player Vincent Pule for this weekend's clash.
Pule has been an integral figure in the Pirates attack and was the man who punished Chiefs with the second goal in their 2-1 Soweto derby win last month.
Surely certain segments of Amakhosi's preparations were based on how to contain the in-form Pule in their Telkom Knockout semifinal clash tomorrow in Durban (3pm).
Pule picked up a knock while on duty for Bafana in the Nelson Mandela Challenge against Paraguay in midweek.
This uncertainty could provide the right mix to throw off Chiefs in their preparations for the battle at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.
"We are hoping that the scorer of our winning goal in last match [derby], Pule, will be part of the team, so we shall see.
"A match of this magnitude requires that every single player is not just 100 but 200% ready. The last training session
[today] will tell us," said Sredojevic.
The Serbian is on the verge of leading the Sea Robbers to a cup final for the first time since taking over.
"I am here to serve an institution. I know what the supporters feel. I know what I want and how thirsty they are, this is the driving force," he said.
Having humiliated them twice already this year with wins in March (3-1) and last month (2-1), Pirates expect Chiefs to have vengeance on their minds.
"We are fully aware that the opponent is eager for revenge and we need to be on our toes. But we shall stretch ourselves beyond human limits to ensure the result goes our way."