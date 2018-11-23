Stakes high in Cape's NFD derby

Aside from the fact that it's a derby, the National First Division (NFD) match between the Mother City strugglers Cape Umoya and Ubuntu Cape Town at Boland Stadium tomorrow has many reasons to be a high-tempo clash.

Ubuntu are bottom of the log with only four points while Umoya are five points ahead, occupying the 15th spot.

It's not only bragging rights that are at stake, these clubs' NFD status is on the line as well.

Thanks to their desperation for points, neither side could afford to lose this derby. Both teams know winning such matches can do miracles in boosting their morale going forward. With all these factors, this clash promises to be a thriller.

Ubuntu are going into this one spirited after picking up their maiden win of the season, beating second-placed Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila 1-0 at home two weeks ago.

On the other hand, Umoya will hope to forget about their previous result as they were defeated 1-0 by fellow strugglers Real Kings away before the Fifa hiatus.

In fact, the Roger de Sa-coached side have lost their last five fixtures. Their last win was in September, when they overcome Mbombela United with a solitary strike.