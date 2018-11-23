Stakes high in Cape's NFD derby
Aside from the fact that it's a derby, the National First Division (NFD) match between the Mother City strugglers Cape Umoya and Ubuntu Cape Town at Boland Stadium tomorrow has many reasons to be a high-tempo clash.
Ubuntu are bottom of the log with only four points while Umoya are five points ahead, occupying the 15th spot.
It's not only bragging rights that are at stake, these clubs' NFD status is on the line as well.
Thanks to their desperation for points, neither side could afford to lose this derby. Both teams know winning such matches can do miracles in boosting their morale going forward. With all these factors, this clash promises to be a thriller.
Ubuntu are going into this one spirited after picking up their maiden win of the season, beating second-placed Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila 1-0 at home two weeks ago.
On the other hand, Umoya will hope to forget about their previous result as they were defeated 1-0 by fellow strugglers Real Kings away before the Fifa hiatus.
In fact, the Roger de Sa-coached side have lost their last five fixtures. Their last win was in September, when they overcome Mbombela United with a solitary strike.
Umoya have only managed two wins in 11 matches thus far, with six defeats and three draws.
It was Vladislav Heric who guided Ubuntu to their maiden victory of the season. He replaced Casey Prince late last month.
In the wake of their win over Tshakhuma, the former Chippa United mentor sounded confident about saving this Cape side from relegation.
"We still have a lot of work to do but we believe. Our aim is to remain in the league at the end of the season, and it will happen," Heric said.
"It was important to beat Tshakhuma because of their position on the log. The result gives us hope."
NFD fixtures (all at 3.30pm)
Tomorrow: Tshakhuma v Maccabi, Thohoyandou Stadium; Ubuntu v Umoya, Boland Stadium; Uthongathi v Stellenbosch, King Zwelithini Stadium; Mbombela v Galaxy, Kanyamazane; AmaTuks v Sporting, Tuks Stadium; Ajax v Eagles, Athlone Stadium.
Sunday: Richards Bay v Spurs, Umhlathuze Sports Complex; Cosmos v Kings, Vosloorus Stadium.