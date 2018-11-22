Thoka rejects plotting against Nyirenda
By hinting he was waiting for his chance to be a head-coach while Baroka mentor Wedson Nyirenda was on compassionate leave earlier this month, many saw Bakgaga's deputy coach Matsemela Thoka as a backstabber.
However, Matsemela feels his comments were blown out of proportion.
The Bakgaga deputy mentor insists he's loyal to Nyirenda and he's learning from the Zambian-born retired striker.
"I was not saying I want the Baroka coaching [job]. I cannot hide that I feel ready to be a head coach but that does not mean I want to steal coach Nyirenda's job. I can be a coach at any club not specifically at Baroka. People like to misinterpret things and course unnecessary chaos," Thoka told Sowetan.
"I work very well with coach Nyirenda. I will never backstab him. I am a loyal assistant to him. I am blessed to be learning from him."
Thoka declared his desire to be the main tactician in the wake of guiding Baroka to the Telkom Knockout semifinals, unexpectedly defeating Mamelodi Sundown 2-0 earlier this month.
Nyirenda was in his native Zambia to bury his mother when his assistant took charge against the Brazilians.
Nyirenda returned to the bench when Baroka beat Golden Arrows 2-1 away a fortnight ago in the league.
Thoka thinks their win over Abafana Bes'thende was what they needed leading up to their Telkom KO semifinal clash against defending champions Bidvest Wits at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday (3pm).
"We have turned the corner after that Arrows win. It was important that we get a win before playing Wits, to boost our confidence.
Our aim is to go to the final for the first time and win this cup," stated Thoka.