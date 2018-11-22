Thoka rejects plotting against Nyirenda

By hinting he was waiting for his chance to be a head-coach while Baroka mentor Wedson Nyirenda was on compassionate leave earlier this month, many saw Bakgaga's deputy coach Matsemela Thoka as a backstabber.

However, Matsemela feels his comments were blown out of proportion.

The Bakgaga deputy mentor insists he's loyal to Nyirenda and he's learning from the Zambian-born retired striker.

"I was not saying I want the Baroka coaching [job]. I cannot hide that I feel ready to be a head coach but that does not mean I want to steal coach Nyirenda's job. I can be a coach at any club not specifically at Baroka. People like to misinterpret things and course unnecessary chaos," Thoka told Sowetan.

"I work very well with coach Nyirenda. I will never backstab him. I am a loyal assistant to him. I am blessed to be learning from him."