Going to the Soweto derby in Durban? Here's what you need to know

The police and match organisers are beefing up security for the Telkom Knockout semi-final on Saturday to prevent a repeat of the Moses Mabhida Stadium pitch invasion that caused millions in damages earlier this year.

Saturday's match is the famed Soweto derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

It takes place at the same Durban venue where‚ on April 21‚ Chiefs fans invaded the pitch after their side lost 2-0 against Free State Stars in the Nedbank Cup semi-final.

Several people were injured‚ with damage being caused to the pitch‚ goal posts‚ fencing‚ crowd management barriers‚ water points‚ bins‚ dinner plates‚ glasses‚ chairs and tables.

Broadcasting equipment was also damaged and stolen. Vehicles parked at the back of the stadium were also damaged.

"A proactive approach which has already resulted in the successful arrests of four people has been adopted for this event. Police officers and personnel are on the ground around Durban and surrounding areas to tackle the problem of fake tickets and resale of match tickets‚" the police and organisers said on Thursday.

The gates open at noon and police urged spectators to arrive early for the 3pm kickoff.

Those who do not have tickets are encouraged to watch the game for free at the derby public viewing area at New Beach (at the top of Dr Pixley ka Seme/West Street) from midday.

These items are prohibited at the stadium and will be seized:

Sharp items such as knives; Guns; Bottles; and Alcohol. There is parking available for R20 at:

People’s Park East; King's Park Swimming Pool; and Badminton Hall. More parking is available at:

Suncoast parking; Durban Station; and King's Park Stadium. Car safety tips:

Make sure it is locked; Close all doors and windows; Do not give your car keys to any strangers or car guards; and Do not leave valuables inside. These roads will be closed:

Masabalala Yengwa Avenue in both directions from 11am-6pm; Isaiah Ntshangase (Walter Gilbert) will be closed from 3am; Umgeni Road west near the stadium; Sandile Thusi (Argyle) on the south; and Ruth First/M4 in the East; and Smiso Nqwanyana (Goble) road to the north.