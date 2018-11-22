A one-sided derby in this Cup!

For all their recent dominance over Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates have never progressed to the next stage of the Telkom Knockout at Amakhosi's expense.

From the days when the tournament - known elsewhere in the world as the League Cup - was called the Datsun Challenge through to the Coca-Cola Cup, Amakhosi have always had the upper hand in the 36-year history of the competition.

Bucs did beat Amakhosi 1-0 in the 1998/99 edition, but it was a two-legged clash, with Chiefs having wrapped up the first leg 3-1 to win 3-2 on aggregate.

Kaizer Chiefs v Pirates in the league cup:

1983: (Datsun Challenge, semifinals)

Chiefs 1, Pirates 0

1984: (JPS Knockout, quarterfinals)

Pirates 3, Chiefs 3; Chiefs 3, Pirates 0 (replay)

1992: (Coca-Cola Cup, first round)

Chiefs 3, Pirates 2

1998/99: (Rothmans Cup, two-legged semifinals)

Chiefs 3, Pirates 1; Pirates 1, Chiefs 0

(Chiefs advance 3-2 on aggregate)

2009/10: (Telkom Knockout, semifinals)

Pirates 0, Chiefs 0

(Chiefs win 3-0 on penalties)

2010/11: (Telkom Knockout, final)

Pirates 0, Chiefs 3

2015/16: (Telkom Knockout, semifinals)

Chiefs 0, Pirates 0

(Chiefs win 6-5 on penalties)