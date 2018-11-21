Soccer

Keagan Dolly off the market after popping the question

By Mahlatse Mphahlele - 21 November 2018 - 16:56
Keagan Dolly of South Africa during the 2017 International Friendly South Africa Training Session at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, South Africa on 23 March 2017.
Image: ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Bafana Bafana star midfielder Keagan Dolly is officially off the market after he proposed to his long-time girlfriend Tara Graham this week.

The 25-year old midfielder‚ who plays for Ligue 1 side Montpelier‚ took to social media site Instagram on Wednesday to announce the couple’s engagement.

“I asked and she said YES‚ I love you my FIANCÉ @tawacakes27‚” screamed the caption that accompanied the picture of the pair with Tara proudly showing off her bling.

Over on her Instagram account‚ Graham wrote: “Of course I said yes!!!”

