Bafana Bafana star midfielder Keagan Dolly is officially off the market after he proposed to his long-time girlfriend Tara Graham this week.

The 25-year old midfielder‚ who plays for Ligue 1 side Montpelier‚ took to social media site Instagram on Wednesday to announce the couple’s engagement.

“I asked and she said YES‚ I love you my FIANCÉ @tawacakes27‚” screamed the caption that accompanied the picture of the pair with Tara proudly showing off her bling.

Over on her Instagram account‚ Graham wrote: “Of course I said yes!!!”