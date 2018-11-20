Real Kings dispute bankruptcy reports

One of Real Kings' directors Philani Majola has dismissed reports that the National First Division (NFD) side was bankrupt amid speculation they've been struggling to pay their players.

Since the start of the season, there have been talks suggesting Kings were failing to pay their players.

Many believe their alleged financial woes are the main factor behind their poor start to the season. They are 13th on the log with 12 points in 11 games.

"The rumour that we do not have money is a big joke. We have no problem as far as paying our players is concerned. We pay them on the 2nd of every month. We may not have any sponsors but we are coping well,'' said Majola at the Nedbank Cup NFD qualification draw at PSL offices in Parktown yesterday.