Defiant Benson Mhlongo insists he is still in charge at TS Sporting

Benson Mhlongo is adamant he is still the head coach of TS Sporting despite the National First Division (NFD) newcomers announcing that his assistant Mfanimbela Maseko has taken over in a caretaker role.

Sporting released a statement on Monday in which they revealed that the former Orlando Pirates assistant coach has not reported for duty since November 13 and has consequently been replaced by his second in command Maseko.

“I don’t know what you are talking about.

"It’s news to me and I’m not on social media so I could not have seen (news of Maseko’s appointment) it anywhere else‚” Mhlongo told TimesLIVE on Monday but refused to give more details.

“No one from the club has spoken to me today or yesterday so as far as I am concerned I’m still the coach.”