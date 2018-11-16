Banyana call thrills Amanda

University of Johannesburg star Amanda Mthandi is over the moon at her selection for the national team to compete in the Africa Cup of Nations women's tournament in Ghana, starting this weekend.

The 22-year-old wing will make her debut for SA during the event. Banyana Banyana play their opening match against Nigeria on Sunday.

Mthandi was on the fringe of national selection this year, being included in an expanded squad, but she failed to make the final cut for an earlier tournament.

"This time I was excited to make the provisional squad for the Cup of Nations and then, when my name was read out in the final squad, I did not know how to react.

"I was ecstatic but at a loss for words," said the second-year transportation management student, who lives in Kibler Park in Johannesburg.

Having been rewarded with the ultimate selection, Mthandi said she was eager to make an impact at the Ghana tournament, feeling she added something new to the national squad.