Mothiba urges Bafana to block out negativity

Bafana Bafana striker Lebogang Mothiba has urged the national team to remain focused even in the face of criticism.

Bafana will take on Nigeria at FNB Stadium on Saturday (3pm) in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, on the back of an embarrassing goalless draw against Seychelles in Victoria last month.

The France-based Mothiba, who plays for Ligue 1 side Strasbourg, is ready for the job at hand.

"If something doesn't go well for us, people will start talking and say Bafana this and that, but we must not listen to people and we must focus on our game," Mothiba urged. "Nigeria are even going to be difficult, but we have to keep focused at training and listen to the coach's instructions."

The 22-year-old has seven goals in 13 appearances at club level this season and he's relishing the challenge posed by the Super Eagles.

"Scoring goals pushes you to work even harder, so that's what I will do, keep working hard.

"It's going to be a difficult game, but very important for us, so we will work hard at training, give everything and also during the game we have to focus. We must play as a team," Mothiba said.