Makhubela doesn't regret picking football over school

Sceptical that education could change her life for the better, budding Banyana Banyana defender Tiisetso Makhubela took the rather dicey decision to bank solely on football for a brighter future after dropping out of school last year.

Makhubela, 21, is a promising centre-back on the books of Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies.

Last year, the young defender dropped out of school in grade 11 to wholly concentrate on playing football.

A year later, Makhubela can argue that she's seeing the light at the end of the tunnel because she's a part of the Banyana squad in Ghana for the African Women's Cup of Nations.

"I feel school is not for me. I quit last year, dedicating my life to football. I'm positive I'll have a successful career as a footballer," a forthright Makhubela told Sowetan before Banyana left for the women's Afcon, starting on Saturday.

"I decided to drop out because I wanted to spend more time playing football. So far, I have been able to focus on football the way I have always wished. I was an average learner. I think God only blessed me with football."