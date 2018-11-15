Makhubela doesn't regret picking football over school
Sceptical that education could change her life for the better, budding Banyana Banyana defender Tiisetso Makhubela took the rather dicey decision to bank solely on football for a brighter future after dropping out of school last year.
Makhubela, 21, is a promising centre-back on the books of Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies.
Last year, the young defender dropped out of school in grade 11 to wholly concentrate on playing football.
A year later, Makhubela can argue that she's seeing the light at the end of the tunnel because she's a part of the Banyana squad in Ghana for the African Women's Cup of Nations.
"I feel school is not for me. I quit last year, dedicating my life to football. I'm positive I'll have a successful career as a footballer," a forthright Makhubela told Sowetan before Banyana left for the women's Afcon, starting on Saturday.
"I decided to drop out because I wanted to spend more time playing football. So far, I have been able to focus on football the way I have always wished. I was an average learner. I think God only blessed me with football."
SA are in Group B alongside Zambia, Equatorial Guinea and defending champions Nigeria.
Banyana face Nigeria in their opening match at Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday (5.30pm SA time).
"It's an amazing feeling to be in the final squad, especially as a newcomer in the senior team. I played for the under-20 team before. As a person who wants to make a career out of football, this is a great platform to sell myself to overseas clubs," noted the Mabopane, Tshwane-born player.
While they fully support her in her bid to build a profile in football, Makhubela admits her parents want her to return to school next year, a notion she's not keen to entertain.