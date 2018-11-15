Gallant Bantwana hold Mexico to draw

South African under-17 women's national team head coach Simphiwe Dludlu hailed her side's gallant performance as they held a menacing Mexico to a goalless draw in Group B of the Fifa U-17 World Cup opener at Estadio Domingo Burgueño Migue.

SA survived many scares as Mexico were either erratic in their shots or Bantwana defenders and goalkeeper Kay-Dee Windvogel put their bodies in the line of fire.

"I am pleased for my girls, watching them play was incredible. As the game continued they started to play better and defended better as a team," said Dludlu.

Chelsea Daniels and Serenity Warner were handed their first caps in the game and they put in a good shift despite the nerves.