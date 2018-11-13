SA's Women’s U17 national team begin their Fifa World Cup campaign with a tricky clash against Mexico at the Estadio Domingo Burgueño in Uruguay on Tuesday and coach Simphiwe Dludlu is desperate for a good start.

The match starts at 10pm (SA time).

Bantwana are returning to the tournament for the first time since Trinidad and Tobago in 2010 where they exited in the group stages and Dludlu wants the girls to do better to inspire a new generation of players.

“We want to inspire every young girl out there that has the dream to play football

"We want to give hope to those who do not believe in themselves‚” she said.

“We have proved that it is all possible to go fight to get a chance to compete at the highest level‚ that it is possible to come from disadvantaged backgrounds and still have dreams come true.

"We want to validate that we are talented as a nation.

"Hard work‚ dedication and discipline are key areas that will always influence our success.

"We might not be one of the leading countries in women’s football‚ but we have the ability to rise and realise our greatness.”

As they embark on this journey‚ Dludlu added that the opportunity for the U17 team to play at this tournament for the second time is good for women’s football in the country.

“The opportunity for this team to compete in the World Cup since 2010 and only for the second time in history of women’s football in our country is unbelievable‚" she said.

"This milestone is a pat on the back to all stakeholders involved in the development of the women’s game in this country.

"This is motivation for us as a country to keep working hard and to keep raising the bar higher by demanding more from ourselves.

"It simply means we are on the right track‚ though there is still room for improvement.”

Bantwana are in tough Group B with Tuesday night's opponents‚ tournament favourites Brazil and the unpredictable Japan.

“We are highly motivated for this tournament and we have made the girls aware that they must do their best‚" she said.

"A good performance against equally good opposition will help them to grow and become better players.

"Our main aim here is to give 100 percent in all the matches that we are going to play because playing in this tournament is a previledge for all of us who are involved.

“We are really excited to be at this tournament.

"The last time we were here was eight years ago and things did not do well for us.

"We are developing women’s football in South Africa and it is growing.

"Playing well here will give the game a huge boost‚” she concluded.