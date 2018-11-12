Roland Putsche non-committal on Cape Town City future
Cape Town City midfielder Roland Putsche has not committed his future to the club beyond this season‚ but that does not mean the Austrian will be leaving Benni McCarthy’s side.
Putsche has emerged as a key cog in the centre of the park for City since his arrival in July 2016‚ and has drawn plenty of interest from elsewhere in the country.
The 27-year-old says he has not yet decided whether to stay on beyond the current campaign‚ and says he will discuss it with club owner John Comitis when the time is right.
“I have a good relationship with the club owner and he knows where we stand at the moment‚” Putsche said.
“My rental agreement‚ for example‚ is also running just eight more months. But I am not thinking now about whether I should renew it or not.
“There is no stress‚ there are other opportunities out there and let's see what happens.
"I am not from South Africa and I am not from Cape Town‚ but Cape Town is definitely my second home and John is the first person that I will talk to.
"It doesn't mean I'm leaving or anything ... but it also doesn't mean I'm staying.”
Putsche feels he has had a mixed season to date and is perhaps yet to hit top form despite helping City to the MTN8 title.
“It’s been ups and downs I would say‚ I love consistency and I think that is what sport is about. I’ve had some good games and some decent games.
"I haven’t had a really bad game yet and I’m proud of that.
“But there is so much space to improve and I would have liked to have scored maybe two more goals so far. That is what I want to work on.”
Putsche joined City almost by accident.
Having previously been a professional player in Austria‚ he had taken time out of the game to come to Cape Town and help a friend with a development project.
But when City were formed in June 2016 by Comitis‚ he went for trials and instantly impressed.
After a period of adjustment to the helter-skelter nature of the Absa Premiership‚ he has become one of the most consistent central midfielders in the league.