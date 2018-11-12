Cape Town City midfielder Roland Putsche has not committed his future to the club beyond this season‚ but that does not mean the Austrian will be leaving Benni McCarthy’s side.

Putsche has emerged as a key cog in the centre of the park for City since his arrival in July 2016‚ and has drawn plenty of interest from elsewhere in the country.

The 27-year-old says he has not yet decided whether to stay on beyond the current campaign‚ and says he will discuss it with club owner John Comitis when the time is right.

“I have a good relationship with the club owner and he knows where we stand at the moment‚” Putsche said.