Jane speaks well of her pal Rhoda

In consoling her best friend and Canberra United teammate Rhoda Mulaudzi after her Banyana Banyana exclusion, vice-captain Refiloe Jane believes a player's success cannot be determined by the national team.

"My message to her is that she must continue to work hard. Your success cannot be determined by the national team.

"She's been doing well for our club [Canberra], she's important for the club and that should be a motivation for her," said Jane who's part of the squad.

Jane and Mulaudzi joined Canberra of Australia simultaneously in August.

The pair hit the ground running at their new club, scoring three goals between them in their first two matches - with the latter netting two.

However, Mulaudzi's impressive form in Australia did not convince Banyana coach Desiree Ellis, leaving out the Venda-born striker for the African Women's Cup of Nations squad.

"I left her in Australia. I cannot say she's disappointed but I know she was looking forward to the tournament," noted Jane.

The Banyana deputy captain admitted that as overseas-based players, they must be the ones to ensure Banyana do well in Afcon.