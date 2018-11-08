Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has said he would prefer to observe protocols and address his direct Orlando Pirates counterpart‚ Milutin Sredojevic‚ rather than Bucs assistant Rulani Mokwena.

Mosimane was speaking after his team’s 3-1 Absa Premiership victory against Free State Stars at Loftus Versfeld on Wednesday night took Sundowns to third place behind Bidvest Wits and Pirates.

He was responding to a controversial suggestion made by his ex-Downs midfielder Bongani Zungu‚ who now plays for Amiens SC in France‚ on Twitter that Mokwena‚ previously Mosimane’s assistant‚ had been the brains of the operation at the Brazilians.