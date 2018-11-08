Pitso downplays Zungu's Rulani tweets ahead of titanic match against Pirates

As if the upcoming showdown between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates did not already have a gripping sub-plot, recent suggestion that Rulani Mokwena was the brains behind the Brazilians’ success has added a twist that could make for an explosive clash at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

Mokwena, the Pirates assistant coach, was hailed on social media by Bafana midfield star Bongani Zungu who overstated the contribution of the deputy boss at his current European club Amiens SC as well as the role played by Mokwena while he was still assistant at Sundowns.

“Coach Rulani has made Pirates a top team again! Coach Rulani u the boss… Trust me it’s him. Even at Sundowns – ask Keagan Dolly he’ll tell you,” Zungu tweeted after Bucs beat Polokwane City 2-1 on Tuesday night. He later apologised and deleted the tweet.