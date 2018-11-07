Will Pitso stick with erratic Pieterse?

Pitso Mosimane will have a tough decision to make of whether or not to play Reyaad Pieterse in Mamelodi Sundowns' goal tonight.

The Brazilians will take on Free State Stars in the league at Loftus Versfeld (7.30pm) in what will be a battle of the tactical masters in Mosimane and Luc Eymael.

But it will be Sundowns' line-up, especially the starting goalkeeper, which gets the most attention.

Pieterse has come under fire for being error prone after having a howler of a game against Baroka in their 2-0 loss at the weekend in the Telkom Knockout quarterfinal.

The towering former Kaizer Chiefs second-choice had previously had a horror debut in the 3-3 against AmaZulu in September where he made a number of handling errors.

After the mistakes in those two games, the 26-year-old will find it difficult to justify being given a third chance while Sundowns have three other goalkeepers waiting in line.

It's unclear if regular keeper Denis Onyango will have recovered from an injury that kept him out at the weekend, otherwise Mosimane may have to resort to Thela Ngobeni or Kennedy Mweene given the backlash Pieterse received after his mistake.

Mosimane, meanwhile, said Sundowns had moved on from their weekend defeat.

"We've got the league now, which is more important. We also have the Champions League, which starts in four weeks' time, so we've got to focus on what is coming," Mosimane said.

"You can't have everything. The boys were texting each other while watching the Caf Champions League final last Friday, saying that we should have been there and that's the space we operate in, at an international level.

"We represent South Africa to make sure that you get the rankings to have two teams in the Champions League and two teams in the Caf Confederation Cup, like Orlando Pirates have done.

"But I understand that here at home we care more about the domestic competitions. Most of us don't know international football.

"You ask me if I want to win the Champions League or the Telkom Knockout? You know the answer."