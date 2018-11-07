Smeda treasures Lithuania exposure

Having made history by becoming the first SA player to score in the Uefa Women's Champions League in August, Banyana Banyana attacking-midfielder Leandra Smeda aims to utilise the experience she gained in Europe to help the national team.

Smeda, 29, had joined Lithuanian club Gintra Universitetas on a four-month deal from University of the Western Cape (UCT) in July.

The Banyana attacker registered five appearances for her European club but netted only that historic Champions League goal against Finnish side Espoo FC Honka.

"My stay in Lithuania was short but it was worth it. Playing and scoring in the Champions League was exciting and a good experience for me. Hopefully, I can bring all the knowledge I gained there to the national team," said Smeda.

"When I got there, they converted me to be a defensive midfielder [from being an attacker]. That was a benefit for me, I can now say I am a versatile player. They need me to come back but I will only make my decision next year."