Bucs shift focus to Usuthu in TKO

Orlando Pirates coach Micho Sredojevic wants his players to forget about the Soweto Derby and give their all against AmaZulu in the Telkom Knockout quarterfinals at Moses Mabhida Stadium tomorrow [6pm].

Bucs meet Usuthu on the back of a 2-1 league win over arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs, last weekend.

Sredojevic was full of praise for his charges after their outing against Chiefs, but has reminded them that the time has come to shift focus to the Telkom Knockout.

Pirates are without any piece of silverware for four seasons running now and the Serbian wants to end the barren run.

"Every single match is important and the duty at Pirates is always to have the highest possible target to win everything that is on offer," stated the former Uganda national team coach.

"We focus on each match as it comes, and now all our concentration, and commitment is on our match against AmaZulu.

"This is what we are looking forward to," said the coach.

"We shall see if it'll satisfy the appetite of the most loyal and most demanding supporters," Sredojevic added.