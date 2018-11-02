A closer look at football careers derailed by substance abuse

A study published by the BMC Medicine journal in July found that one in 10 deaths in South Africa can be attributed to alcohol abuse in some way, with men in lower income groups the most at risk.

This research study may have pin pointed the propensity of South African football players to excessively consume alcohol, often leading to tragic outcomes.

And since football has primarily been associated with the poorer demographics globally, it may just be that despite them achieving some level of wealth, acclaim and social acceptance, they find it difficult to escape their affinity and identification to the darker elements of their roots, regardless of how much financial guidance and life skills tutorials they receive.

The study also shows the footballers' travails to be a microcosm of a bigger societal issue, and the fact that footballers, such as Mamelodi Sundowns' Andile Jali's escapades this week, often go through their less than finer moments in the glaring public gaze, are the only thing separating him from any other person on the street.

Alcohol abuse has also been fingered as being one of the root causes of our out of control abuse issues, which ranks in parallel with our status of being among the worst in the world.

Jali's headline grabbing scrapes with the law and the wife was the perfect collision of these two ills of society, with the 28-year old midfielder getting himself locked up for allegedly assaulting his wife Nonhle Ndala and damaging her car, while reportedly under the influence of alcohol.