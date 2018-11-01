Ellis backs her Banyana squad
As they gear up for the Africa Women's Cup of Nations, all 26 Banyana Banyana players who are currently in camp deserve to be in the final squad, according to coach Desiree Ellis.
But only 21 will represent SA at this continental showpiece, which will be hosted by Ghana from November 17 to December 1. Banyana are in Group B alongside favourites and defending champions Nigeria, Zambia and Kenya.
They start their campaign against Nigeria, a day after the opening ceremony.
Addressing the media after their rather gutsy training session in Bedfordview's Country Club, Ellis sounded satisfied about the way her players are applying themselves to impress her.
"Players are consistently raising their hands. Last week when we were selecting, we would sit down and have a look. scratch this name out the next day we put that name in because players are consistently raising their hands,'' said Ellis, who'll announce her final squad next week Friday.