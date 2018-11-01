Ellis backs her Banyana squad

As they gear up for the Africa Women's Cup of Nations, all 26 Banyana Banyana players who are currently in camp deserve to be in the final squad, according to coach Desiree Ellis.

But only 21 will represent SA at this continental showpiece, which will be hosted by Ghana from November 17 to December 1. Banyana are in Group B alongside favourites and defending champions Nigeria, Zambia and Kenya.

They start their campaign against Nigeria, a day after the opening ceremony.