Ball boy drama long resolved: Ayanda Dlamini

Baroka goalkeeper Ayanda Dlamini has not featured in the team since he attacked a ball boy in their 2-0 defeat to provincial foes Polokwane City in August, playing second fiddle to Zimbabwean-born Elvis Chipezeze.

Dlamini, 26, lost his cool and furiously threw a ball at the ball boy as they were racing against time to overturn a two-goal deficit.

Prior to his infamous incident, the Bakgaga shot-stopper had already established himself as the club's first choice after ousting Virgil Vries from the starting line-up towards the end of last season. The Namibian subsequently joined Kaizer Chiefs.

Speaking to Sowetan about his demotion to the bench, Dlamini felt his struggle for game time had nothing to do with his fracas with the ball boy, insisting he's been struggling with injuries.

"That ball boy incident was resolved immediately after it happened. It's just a coincidence that I last played in that game but the main reason I have not been playing is that I have been injured. I returned to full training last week," said Dlamini, who had started four league matches before their match against Polokwane.

"I will not put myself under pressure but I am confident that I will get back into the starting line-up soon. Elvis has been doing well. We always motivate each other because at the end of the day the most important thing is the club, not individuals.''

Despite booking their spot in the quarterfinals of the Telkom Knockout by outclassing Golden Arrows 2-0 a fortnight ago, Baroka are winless in their last nine league matches. Their last and only league victory was in August when they beat Cape Town City 2-1.

"We are hopeful that we can still turn it around. The most important thing is to believe in ourselves and continue working hard. We are playing well but luck has not been favouring us," said Dlamini.

Bakgaga host Mamelodi Sundowns at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday (3pm) for a place in the Telkom Knockout semifinals.